Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) Cut to C at TheStreet

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

MDRX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered Allscripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Allscripts in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $12.10 on Monday. Allscripts has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $2,197.34, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Allscripts had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Allscripts’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Allscripts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 505,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,845,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $68,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allscripts by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,508,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,308,000 after purchasing an additional 337,382 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,676,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,311,000 after purchasing an additional 190,158 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Allscripts by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 2,990,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,518,000 after purchasing an additional 465,037 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 42,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Allscripts by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,118,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 264,715 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

