Allstate (ALL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Allstate (NYSE:ALL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allstate earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.152501090634 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allstate from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

ALL opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Allstate has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $33,950.00, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

