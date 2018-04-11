Ally Financial (ALLY) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ally Financial earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1208782275629 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.12.

Ally Financial stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11,643.18, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

