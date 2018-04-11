Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) by 120.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of ALLY opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $11,643.18, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

