Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 557.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,631.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.29 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Shares of MO opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $121,343.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

