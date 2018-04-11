Alphabet (GOOGL) Coverage Initiated at MED

Investment analysts at MED started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1,036.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,120.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,036.50 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $834.60 and a 1 year high of $1,198.00. The company has a market cap of $708,741.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 billion. analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 41.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 899.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 25,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Alphabet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 155,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,584,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares during the period. Davidson & Garrard Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson & Garrard Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

