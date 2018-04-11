Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Alphabet by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,575 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.99, for a total transaction of $12,500,884.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,765.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.17, for a total transaction of $4,508,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,755,337 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,089.34.

GOOG opened at $1,031.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $699,674.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $817.02 and a 1-year high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.36 EPS.

Alphabet declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

