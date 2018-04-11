Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is Strs Ohio’s 7th Largest Position

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,811 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $287,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.2% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% in the second quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. TheStreet downgraded Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,089.34.

In other news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.99, for a total transaction of $12,500,884.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,765.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.17, for a total value of $4,508,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,755,337. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $11.67 on Wednesday, hitting $1,019.97. 1,476,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,205. The stock has a market cap of $705,517.44, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $821.02 and a 1-year high of $1,186.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.36 earnings per share.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

