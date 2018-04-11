Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Reduced by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 759.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,204,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,911,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,099 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 214,636.6% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,161,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,058,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,409,850,000 after acquiring an additional 826,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,371,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,842,000 after acquiring an additional 776,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,574,476,000 after buying an additional 589,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,089.34.

In related news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,575 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.99, for a total value of $12,500,884.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,765.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,107.87, for a total value of $40,991.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $52,755,337. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,031.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $699,674.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $817.02 and a 1 year high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

