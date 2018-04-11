Alphacat (CRYPTO:ACAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $172,014.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Alphacat token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alphacat has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $15.06 million and approximately $172,014.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00788110 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014385 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00173007 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00065172 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphacat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.