Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alphatec (ATEC) Stock Price

Media headlines about Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alphatec earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical technology company an impact score of 45.4738467586626 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ATEC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 30,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.84, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Alphatec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/alphatec-atec-given-media-impact-score-of-0-20-4-updated.html.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.