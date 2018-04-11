Alpine Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Alpine Global Dynamic has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AGD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 69,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,450. Alpine Global Dynamic has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alpine Global Dynamic Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (AGD)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/alpine-global-dynamic-dividend-fund-agd-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-21st-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Alpine Global Dynamic

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current dividend income, more than 50% of which qualifies for the reduced Federal income tax rates created by the Jobs and Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2003.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.