Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Shares of APELY traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. 979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541. Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $68.45.

About Alps Electric Co.,Ltd.

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics segments. It offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, power inductors, aspherical glass lenses, toroidal coils, touch input devices, actuators, and printers; and car navigation and audio systems, and information and communication devices.

