AltaGas (ALA) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share on Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of AltaGas stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$24.52. 81,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,432. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$22.82 and a 1-year high of C$31.70.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$682.35 million. AltaGas had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.

ALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut AltaGas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut AltaGas from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.71.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

