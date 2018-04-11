Altice USA (ATUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs raised Altice USA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.91 in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. 1,778,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,251. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,731.58 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.50.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Altice USA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 321,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

