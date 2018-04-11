Altice USA (ATUS) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Equities researchers at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATUS. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Friday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $13,635.76 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.50.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth $224,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

