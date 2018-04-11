Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,023,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,659,000 after buying an additional 2,690,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,404,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,229,000 after buying an additional 1,140,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,157,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,018,000 after buying an additional 8,914,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,970,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,372,000 after buying an additional 1,561,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,802,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 1,040,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121,343.66, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray upped their price objective on Altria Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,631.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Dillard III sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $410,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

