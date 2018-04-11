Am�rica M�vil (AMX) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Am�rica M�vil (NYSE:AMX) in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMX. Santander raised Am�rica M�vil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Am�rica M�vil in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised Am�rica M�vil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank set a $20.00 price objective on Am�rica M�vil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Am�rica M�vil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

AMX stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64,322.68, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. Am�rica M�vil has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

Am�rica M�vil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. Am�rica M�vil had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%. analysts expect that Am�rica M�vil will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Am�rica M�vil in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Am�rica M�vil in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Am�rica M�vil in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Am�rica M�vil in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Am�rica M�vil in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Am�rica M�vil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

