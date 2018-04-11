Wells Fargo Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. They presently have a $1,755.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 5th. Vetr raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,414.91 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $1,450.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $1,385.00 to $1,410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,493.45.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,438.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $884.49 and a twelve month high of $1,617.54. The firm has a market cap of $680,693.44, a P/E ratio of 316.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total transaction of $2,908,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total value of $788,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,778,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 56,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,792,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,356,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 558,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $652,687,000 after purchasing an additional 48,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

