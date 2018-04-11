Financial Analysis: Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) & Its Competitors

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ: AMBC) is one of 9 publicly-traded companies in the “Surety insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ambac Financial Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group -52.91% -9.12% -0.72% Ambac Financial Group Competitors -31.43% 5.54% 4.30%

Risk & Volatility

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group’s peers have a beta of 1.64, indicating that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of shares of all “Surety insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of shares of all “Surety insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ambac Financial Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ambac Financial Group Competitors 37 218 426 15 2.60

Ambac Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.67%. As a group, “Surety insurance” companies have a potential upside of 37.99%. Given Ambac Financial Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ambac Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $621.25 million -$328.71 million N/A Ambac Financial Group Competitors $1.35 billion $41.00 million 14.58

Ambac Financial Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group.

Summary

Ambac Financial Group peers beat Ambac Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations. The Financial Services segment offers investment agreements, funding conduits, and interest rate swaps, principally to clients of the financial guarantee business. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.