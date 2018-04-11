American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,717 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 105,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,547.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 259,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $8,553,259.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 864,929 shares of company stock valued at $28,061,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Assets Trust from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 178,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.90, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $81.75 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 10.16%. sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

