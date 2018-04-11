American Axle (NYSE:AXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

American Axle (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.34. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of American Axle in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Axle in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered American Axle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of American Axle in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

AXL opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1,758.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. American Axle has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $20.27.

American Axle (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. American Axle had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that American Axle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Axle news, insider Alberto L. Satine sold 25,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $380,488.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Thanopoulos sold 116,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $1,845,866.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,811.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,985 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in American Axle by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 86,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Axle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American Axle by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in American Axle by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in American Axle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period.

American Axle Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

