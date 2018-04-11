American Capital (NASDAQ:ACSF) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Capital (NASDAQ:ACSF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of ACSF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.15. 28,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,226. American Capital has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $111.50, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. American Capital’s payout ratio is 98.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACSF. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Capital by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 187,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 149,252 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in American Capital by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 31,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 19,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Capital by 958.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Capital by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

American Capital Company Profile

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term primarily through current income while seeking to preserve its capital. It manages a leveraged portfolio composed primarily of diversified investments in first lien and second lien floating rate loans principally to the United States-based companies (collectively, Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRLs), which are referred to as leveraged loans.

