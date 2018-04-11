American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Buckingham Research set a $23.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 22,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $433,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Rempell sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,467 shares of company stock worth $1,225,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. 4,437,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,063. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,501.83, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

