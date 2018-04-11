Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 300,000 Shares of American Electric Power (AEP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of American Electric Power worth $97,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,713,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,480,302,000 after buying an additional 763,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,555,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,164,000 after buying an additional 1,526,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,696,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,110,000 after buying an additional 2,762,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,227,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,572,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,891,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,044,000 after buying an additional 161,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.25 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.79. 1,788,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $33,805.70, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.17. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 300,000 Shares of American Electric Power (AEP)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/american-electric-power-company-inc-aep-shares-sold-by-brookfield-asset-management-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.