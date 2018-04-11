American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Financial Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.3264844141563 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:AFG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.85. 140,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,020. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $121.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9,733.93, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.92%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

AFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Gregory G. Joseph purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $5,806,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

