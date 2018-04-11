American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Receives $24.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMH shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho set a $22.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE AMH) opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5,695.03, a PE ratio of -246.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Dann V. Angeloff sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $59,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,724.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,716,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,238 shares in the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,731,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 3,458,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,554,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,539,000 after purchasing an additional 765,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,756,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,884,000 after purchasing an additional 745,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

