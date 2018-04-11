American Outdoor Brands Co. (AOBC) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands Co. (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of American Outdoor Brands worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 266.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 163,565 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 212,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 67,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AOBC opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $580.81, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of -0.04. American Outdoor Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.05%. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Craig Hallum set a $13.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/american-outdoor-brands-co-aobc-stake-lifted-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corp. manufactures firearms. Its products include handguns, long guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories for sale to a wide variety of customers, including gun enthusiasts, collectors, hunters, sportsmen, competitive shooters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement and security agencies and officers and military agencies in the United States and throughout the world.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.