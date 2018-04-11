BMO Capital Markets Boosts American Public Education (APEI) Price Target to $42.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of APEI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 102,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,348. The company has a market capitalization of $689.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.25 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 7.06%. research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 2,500 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,419 shares in the company, valued at $858,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,116,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $780,745 in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,490,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/american-public-education-apei-earns-hold-rating-from-bmo-capital-markets-updated-updated-updated.html.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.