American Water (NYSE:AWK) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at UBS

American Water (NYSE:AWK) had its price target upped by UBS from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, www.analystratings.com reports. UBS currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Water from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC raised shares of American Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.63 to $80.15 in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of American Water in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $84.00 target price on shares of American Water and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.24.

NYSE AWK opened at $81.80 on Friday. American Water has a 52-week low of $74.63 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14,626.97, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.16.

American Water (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.36 million. American Water had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Water will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Water during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “American Water (NYSE:AWK) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at UBS” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/american-water-works-awk-price-target-increased-to-91-00-by-analysts-at-ubs-updated-updated.html.

About American Water

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.