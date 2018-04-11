Amerisafe (AMSF) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.08

News stories about Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amerisafe earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.5362594662224 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Amerisafe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AMSF stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. Amerisafe has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,000.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.13). Amerisafe had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Amerisafe will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $38,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $416,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,450.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,432 shares of company stock worth $578,872. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

