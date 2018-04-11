AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Holdings Increased by BB&T Investment Services Inc.

BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $2,104,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,383,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 15,939 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,557,877.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,809 shares of company stock worth $14,446,032. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Swann set a $105.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

NYSE ABC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.09. 724,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,353. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $106.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19,065.07, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $40.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.42 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 53.65% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

