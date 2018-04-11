AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK shares have outperformed the industry in the past one-year. The company continues to reap the benefits from the execution of its four core growth strategies of operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions. This, in combination with a strong portfolio of differentiated businesses is helping it to post better results. Moreover, robust product portfolio is driving the top-line growth of the company. AMETEK’s diversified market helps it to balance any negative result from one market with a positive result from another market. However, weakness in its balance sheet, integration issues and an overly high goodwill associated with an aggressive acquisition strategy are concerns. Moreover, foreign exchange fluctuations remain a concern.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $88.00 price target on AMETEK and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.45.

AME stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 198,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,973.02, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.31, for a total value of $391,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,526.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $227,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,638. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,067,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,074,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,426,000 after purchasing an additional 886,625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,095,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,343,000 after purchasing an additional 681,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,696,000 after buying an additional 474,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in AMETEK by 447.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 392,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after buying an additional 320,660 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ametek-ame-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy-updated.html.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.