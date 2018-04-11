AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,067,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,074,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,426,000 after acquiring an additional 886,625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,095,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,343,000 after acquiring an additional 681,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,696,000 after acquiring an additional 474,712 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 447.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 392,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 320,660 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $88.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 25,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $2,038,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 16,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,260,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,638. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17,012.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

