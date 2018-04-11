LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.97 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $173.13 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $152.16 and a one year high of $201.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $121,155.33, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Amgen declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.33 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Amgen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.57.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $289,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

