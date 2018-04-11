Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemical Bank grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 12,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,158,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,096,000 after acquiring an additional 679,144 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 88,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.43. 272,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,354. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.16 and a 12 month high of $201.23. The company has a market capitalization of $122,221.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $265,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

