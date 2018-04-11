AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2,823.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group set a $71.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

In other news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 95,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $4,699,057.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,963,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $572,003.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,835 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,558 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.

