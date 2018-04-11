FMC Corp (FMC) Holdings Raised by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in FMC by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.43. 776,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $10,476.44, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

In other FMC news, insider Mark Douglas sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $903,018.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,952.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FMC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

