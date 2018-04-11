AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 8,903 Shares of Vectren (VVC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its position in shares of Vectren (NYSE:VVC) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Vectren were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vectren by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,338,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,147,000 after acquiring an additional 503,213 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vectren by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,041,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 493,212 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vectren during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,702,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vectren by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after acquiring an additional 244,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Vectren by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 173,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Vectren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vectren in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vectren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vectren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE VVC opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5,447.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Vectren has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $69.86.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.00 million. Vectren had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. research analysts expect that Vectren will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vectren Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

