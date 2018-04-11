AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $76.60 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of 3M worth $76,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 16,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Vetr cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.35 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.22.

In other 3M news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total value of $742,051.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $56,178.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M stock opened at $216.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126,394.88, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. 3M has a 52 week low of $188.62 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

WARNING: “AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $76.60 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/amp-capital-investors-ltd-decreases-position-in-3m-co-mmm-updated-updated.html.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.