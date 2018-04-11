FactSet (FDS) Stake Lessened by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its position in shares of FactSet (NYSE:FDS) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in FactSet were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,790,000 after acquiring an additional 91,419 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of FactSet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet in the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FactSet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of FactSet in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of FactSet from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of FactSet in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $185.00 price objective on shares of FactSet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $197.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FactSet has a 1-year low of $155.09 and a 1-year high of $217.36. The company has a market cap of $7,556.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. FactSet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that FactSet will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. FactSet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

FactSet announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FactSet news, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,000 shares of FactSet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Hale sold 48,001 shares of FactSet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $9,524,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,759.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/amp-capital-investors-ltd-sells-5300-shares-of-factset-research-systems-inc-fds-updated-updated.html.

FactSet Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.