AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,824 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of AmTrust Financial Services worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 372,065 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 81,195 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFSI opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,421.81, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.28. AmTrust Financial Services has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $17.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. AmTrust Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFSI shares. ValuEngine raised AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

AmTrust Financial Services Profile

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

