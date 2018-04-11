Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 53,139 National Research Co. (NRCIA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of National Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Research during the third quarter valued at $500,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Research by 22.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Research by 22.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in National Research during the fourth quarter valued at $2,454,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in National Research by 75.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRCIA opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $764.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.68. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. National Research had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.45%. equities research analysts predict that National Research Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hays sold 1,602,399 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $62,541,632.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,261,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,352,832.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hays sold 5,261,410 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $101,597,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,870,104 shares of company stock worth $164,329,548. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRCIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised National Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

WARNING: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 53,139 National Research Co. (NRCIA)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-buys-new-position-in-national-research-co-nrcia-updated-updated.html.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company operates through six segments: Experience, The Governance Institute, Market Insights, Transparency, National Research Corporation Canada and Connect.

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.