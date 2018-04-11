55,800 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of American Equity Investment Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Pacific Grove Capital LP increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 363.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 86,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 68,152 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 108,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,364,267.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Meeker Clark sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $81,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,620 shares of company stock worth $6,382,885. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

AEL stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,593.94, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.45. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.89 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

