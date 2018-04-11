Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Henderson Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 20,010,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Henderson Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,583,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,199,000 after acquiring an additional 378,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $163,353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henderson Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its stake in Henderson Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 938,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 108,306 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on JHG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Henderson Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of Henderson Group stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6,336.84, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.23. Henderson Group PLC has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $41.64.

Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.83 million. Henderson Group had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Henderson Group PLC will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-invests-102000-in-janus-henderson-group-plc-jhg-updated.html.

Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.