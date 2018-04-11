301,431 Shares in Sabre Co. (SABR) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 301,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Sabre as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA raised its position in Sabre by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 115,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sabre by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,956,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Sabre by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,388,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,947 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sabre by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,976,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,837 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 431,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on SABR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Sabre from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 8,869,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $197,526,949.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5,516.94, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.54 million. Sabre had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 53.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Sabre’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

