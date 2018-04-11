ANADIGICS (ANAD) and IXYS (IXYS) Head-To-Head Comparison

ANADIGICS (NASDAQ: ANAD) and IXYS (NASDAQ:IXYS) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ANADIGICS and IXYS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANADIGICS 0 0 0 0 N/A IXYS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ANADIGICS and IXYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANADIGICS -49.89% -97.40% -69.35% IXYS 3.95% 4.34% 3.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANADIGICS and IXYS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANADIGICS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IXYS $322.12 million 2.36 $21.34 million N/A N/A

IXYS has higher revenue and earnings than ANADIGICS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of IXYS shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of IXYS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IXYS beats ANADIGICS on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANADIGICS

ANADIGICS, Inc. is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of radio frequency (RF) semiconductor solutions for infrastructure and mobile communications and data transmission markets. The Company’s product portfolio includes line amplifiers, reverse path amplifiers, power amplifiers (PAs) and front-end integrated circuits (FEIC). The Company designs, develops, and manufactures RFIC’s primarily using GaAs compound semiconductor substrates with various process technologies, including metal semiconductor field effect transistor (MESFET), pseudomorphic high-electron-mobility transistor (pHEMT) and heterojunction bipolar transistor (HBT). The Company’s InGaP-Plus technology, combines InGaP HBT and pHEMT processes on a single substrate and integrates the PA function and the RF active switch function on the same die. Additionally, the Company offers VCSEL process technology. The Company fabricates its ICs in its six-inch diameter GaAs wafer fabrication facility.

About IXYS

IXYS Corporation (IXYS) is a multi-market integrated semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of power semiconductors, mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), microcontrollers, systems and radio frequency (RF) power semiconductors. Its power semiconductors are sold separately and are also packaged in high power modules that consist of multiple semiconductor dies. Its power metal-oxide-silicon (MOS) transistors operate at greater switching speeds than bipolar transistors. Its ICs address the demand for analog, mixed-signal and digital interface solutions in communication and other industries and include microcontrollers, mixed-signal application-specific ICs. RF power devices switch electricity at the high rates necessary to enable the amplification or reception of radio frequencies. It manufactures and sells laser diode drivers, high voltage pulse generators and modulators.

