Analysts Anticipate Atlas Air (AAWW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.74. Atlas Air posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlas Air.

Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. Atlas Air had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $627.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAWW. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Atlas Air in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 price target on Atlas Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

Shares of Atlas Air stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $68.70. The company has a market cap of $1,499.38, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Atlas Air news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $260,255.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,246,644.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,276,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,141 shares of company stock worth $2,092,306. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Atlas Air by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 140,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 98,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

