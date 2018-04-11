Analysts Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.86. Ecolab reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Canaccord Genuity set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

ECL traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $140.10. The company had a trading volume of 212,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $40,512.39, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ecolab has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $142.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 442,519 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.60 per share, with a total value of $59,563,057.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $652,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,848,529 shares of company stock valued at $248,579,565. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 90,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

