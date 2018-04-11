Analysts Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Farmers & Merchants Bancorp an industry rank of 168 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $368.79, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.07.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Steven Everhart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,471.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

